According to a report from Wales Online, Cardiff City’s recently released defender Jazz Richards is wanted by Luton Town, Bristol City and Oxford United.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Jazz Richards would be leaving Cardiff City upon the expiry of his contract. Now, it has emerged that clubs from the Championship and League One have already registered an interest in signing him on a free transfer.

Wales Online has claimed that Luton Town, Bristol City and Oxford United are all interested in signing Richards. The Welsh defender is available on a free transfer and in a window where clubs will be on limited finances, he could prove to be a shrewd signing.

Not only are Luton, Bristol City and Oxford interested, but Richards is also attracting interest from outside the UK. Australian A-League side Brisbane Roar – managed by Robbie Fowler – have also been linked with a move for Richards this summer.

Richards, 29, has been with Cardiff City since 2016 when he signed from Fulham. He has plenty of experience at Football League level, starting out in Swansea City’s youth academy.

He spent time on loan with Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town before linking up with Fulham. Richards’ loan move was turned into a permanent one by the Craven Cottage club, going on to notch up 40 appearances for the club before signing for Cardiff.

With the Bluebirds, Richards played 57 times across all competitions. Now, with his contract up, it will be interesting to see where the defender ends up this summer.

