German giants Bayern Munich could be set to hijack the deal for Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham according to German outlet Kicker.

It had been reported that Borussia Dortmund were confident of sealing a deal for the youngster who has had an impressive debut season in the Championship.

Bellingham, who turns 17-years-old on Monday, has been on the wanted list of a host of clubs desperate to sign the midfielder who is one of the hottest prospects outside the Premier League.

The teenager is capable of playing anywhere across the midfield with his versatility and leadership showing maturity beyond his tender years.

The speculation has increased in the race to sign him with Dortmund close to capturing him but interest from rivals Bayern Munich could potentially scupper the deal.

A long-term contract is believed to have been agreed between Bellingham and Dortmund however a fee with Birmingham City is yet to be rubber-stamped.

With no confirmation of a deal yet on the horizon, this could allow Munich to swoop in and potentially make a larger offer for the teenage prodigy.

His current manager Pep Clotet has spoken highly of Bellingham saying: I am very happy to see how he came back, I see him very focused on us and having a strong finish to the season. I see nothing from him that makes me believe his head is not here. I think his head is here.”

“I don’t know maybe in his free time he has been having some German classes or Manchester accent classes – I don’t know. But I think he looks very confident and comfortable in his situation.”

“I can’t give any insight into his transfer situation because it is something related to next season so I never even asked.”

Bellingham’s name is bound to be on the lips of everyone throughout the summer as the transfer window looms but his destination is still seemingly up in the air.

