National League North side Spennymoor Town have confirmed the signing of Middlesbrough academy graduate Jason Kennedy. The experienced midfielder joins the club after a successful loan spell, signing on a free transfer from Hartlepool United.

Upon the announcement, Kennedy spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight. The midfielder said it was an easy decision to make the move a permanent one after a successful loan spell, saying:

“It was an easy decision to sign permanently. I loved my time here on loan and I really enjoyed working with Jason and the management team. I felt really wanted.

“The lads were a different class and I got a great feel for the club in a short space of time. I feel Spennymoor will push on and be even more successful and I’m excited by the prospect of having a positive season ahead. I can’t wait to get started.”

Kennedy, 33, has spent the vast majority of his career playing in the Football League. He came through Middlesbrough’s academy and played seven games, spending time on loan with Boston United, Bury, Livingston and Darlington, who he joined on a permanent deal in 2008.

Since then, Kennedy has gone on to play for Rochdale, Bradford City, Carlisle United and Hartlepool. In the process, he has notched up 273 League Two appearances, also playing 117 times in League One.

