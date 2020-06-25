Burnley could be set to swoop for Bristol City boss Lee Johnson as a replacement for Sean Dyche should he leave the club as reported by The Daily Mail.

Relations between Dyche and Burnley have recently become fractious due to player contracts and a lack of transfer funds and although they are keen for Dyche to stay, they may be forced to make a change should he decide to exit the club.

Several key players for Burnley have failed to agree contract extensions and Dyche has also been informed that there will be little in the way of transfer funds available this summer leaving the 48-year-old questioning his future at the club.

Dyche has been manager at Burnley for eight years and has been a real cult hero at the club having seen them rise through the divisions and become an established Premier League outfit.

However, an imminent departure is reported to be the ‘talk of the dressing room’ and this has seen Lee Johnson become a name on the radar for the Turf Moor club should Dyche depart.

Johnson has done an impressive job in charge of Bristol City and has helped guide the club into play-off contention over the past couple of seasons.

They are once again in the hunt for a play-off place and they would be undoubtedly eager to retain Johnson due to their rise in the past few years.

For Burnley to lose Dyche would be a huge blow with him being such a well-respected figure at the club bu Johnson plays attractive football which could be something that the Premier League side are looking to adapt to.

Although Johnson has done well in his time in charge at Ashton Gate it is still a huge step up to Premier League level which could come too soon for him at this moment in time.

