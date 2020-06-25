Cardiff City have released ex-QPR and Reading defender Matthew Connolly, as announced by their official club website.

The Bluebirds have also announced the departure of Omar Bogle and Jazz Richard, whilst they remain in talks with striker Danny Ward.

Their website reads: “On behalf of all of us at Cardiff City Football Club we’d like to wish Matt the very best for the future and look forward to seeing him back as our guest in the not too distant future.

“We’d also like to thank a number of other departing players for their contributions to Cardiff City FC, notably Jazz Richards who leaves us after three seasons of service and Omar Bogle following his recent time on loan at Eredivisie club ADO Den Haag.”

Connolly, who is 32 years old, will have weigh up his options as he seeks to find a new club. The defender has racked up over 300 appearances in his career.

He started out at Arsenal and played twice for the Gunners’ first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at AFC Bournemouth and Colchester United. He switched to fellow London side QPR in 2008 and spent four years at Loftus Road.

He helped the R’s win the Championship title in 2011, and then won it again the season after on loan at Reading.

Connolly signed for Cardiff City after his loan at the Madejski Stadium ended and made it three second tier league titles in a row with the Bluebirds in his first year there.

He has played 146 times for the Welsh side since his move there eight years ago. Connolly also spent the 2014/15 campaign and gained his fourth promotion.

Would you take Connolly at your club?