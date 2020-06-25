Sheffield Wednesday are set to be without five key players ahead of the upcoming clash against West Bromwich Albion as confirmed on their official website.

The Owls have revealed that Steven Fletcher, Fernando Forestieri, and Morgan Fox have turned down offers of new short-term deals that would have seen them able to compete in the remaining eight games of the campaign.

In addition, Sam Hutchinson and Sam Winnall will be allowed to leave the club upon the expiry of their current contracts at the end of this month.

Wednesday are set to face the Baggies on July 1 meaning all of the aforementioned players will be unavailable for Garry Monk’s men. Fletcher in particular will be a huge loss to the club with him having been their top goalscorer this season.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker has scored 13 goals so far this campaign despite having missed some of the season due to injury and he will leave a gaping hole in the Wednesday side.

Fletcher has a knack of scoring against the Midlands club and is a familiar face from his time with local rivals Wolves.

West Brom are going into their next game against Brentford with a fully fit squad to choose from and should they come through that game unscathed, it will provide a daunting task for Sheffield Wednesday without five of their key players.

Slaven Bilic will be delighted to face an under-strength side in the promotion run-in with them looking to consolidate their place in the top two and ensure they win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Will Sheffield Wednesday struggle without Steven Fletcher?