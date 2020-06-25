Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has called Sunderland’s Tom Flanagan up for the Northern Ireland national team in the past.

The defender is out of contract at the Stadium of Light this summer and although the Black Cats have offered him a new deal, he is believed to have interest from the Championship.

As Stoke scour the transfer market looking for signings, could O’Neill target a move for Flanagan?

O’Neill will be gearing up for his first full campaign in charge at the Bet365 Stadium next season, assuming they avoid relegation to League One this term, and will be looking to put his own stamp on his squad.

There may not be much money for the Potters to spend so bringing in Flanagan on a free would be a shrewd bit of business. He would add more options and depth to their defensive department.

Flanagan, who is 28 years old, has got experience of playing in the second tier with Burton Albion having spent two seasons with the Brewers at this level.

He joined Sunderland two years ago and has been a key player for the North-East side since his move there, helping them get to the Play-Off final last year.

Prior to his move to the Stadium of Light, Flanagan had also previously had spells at MK Dons, Gillingham, Stevenage and Plymouth Argyle.

He is a player who Stoke could look at this summer as they look to bolster their squad after a disappointing past season in the Championship.

Should Stoke target Flanagan?