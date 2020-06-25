Victor Orta has been much maligned by certain segments of the Leeds United supporter base in the last couple of seasons as sporting director at the club. Errant transfers that didn’t work out were to blame. However, his role in the capture of Marcelo Bielsa wipes the criticism slate clean. However, the Independent writes that Orta is a figure of interest for Bundesliga side Red Bull Leipzig.

The German side are said to be considering candidates to replace Paul Mitchell after he left them to sign on at French glamour side AS Monaco as their new Sporting Director.

That is a role similar to the one that Orta has at Leeds United. The Independent’s Tom Kershaw writes that Leipzig “have identified” Orta “as a candidate to fill the club’s vacant technical director role.”

After those early hiccups with Leeds fans on his back about player signature failures, Orta has won over the Whites faithful with his passion and commitment to the Elland Road cause. For both Orta and the fans, the Spaniard is comfortable at the club.

Orta learned his trade as a talent spotter under the guidance of the legendary and much-revered Monchi at Spanish club Seville. Since then he has held positions at Zenit St Petersburg, Elche and Middlesbrough before arriving at Elland Road.

Losing Orta would be a severe blow for Leeds United with his strategy proving invaluable to the way that Leeds United go about their business when it comes to the transfer dealings that they enter into. However, the one big positive that the Whites have is that he feels secure in his position at the club and then there’s the small point of a possible Premier League promotion just around the corner.

Would losing Victor Orta be a massive blow to Leeds United?