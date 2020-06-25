Blackburn’s young midfield starlet, Luke Brennan, has both Leeds United and Premier League champions-elect Liverpool fighting over him. However, Rovers are confident of beating aside such interest and signing the youngster to a longer-term deal at Ewood Park according to the Lancs Live website.

The Leeds United interest, per the Football Insider link above, said that the Whites had become interested in Brennan after the youngster’s development this season at Rovers. To this end, Football Insider wrote that the young midfielder had “shot up the Championship leader’s target list.”

Of course, Leeds United are no longer leaders after their 2-0 loss at Cardiff last weekend but they are still said to hold an interest in youngster Brennan and what they think that he can contribute to the West Yorkshire outfit.

That development has seen the youngster star for Rovers’ Under-18s on their run to the FA Youth Cup Sixth Round. In this run, ended by the COVID-19 lockdown, Brennan scored in games against Newport County U18s and Arsenal U18s.

This season, in the Under-18 Premier League, Brennan has featured 12 times, scoring one goal and providing seven assists. This return forms a small part of a larger mosaic of 47 appearances for Blackburn at that level, appearances that have seen him score eight times and provide 17 assists.

Now Lancs Live say that Blackburn are hopeful of securing Brennan to a longer-term deal after five Rovers Academy graduates signed their first professional deals at the club.

A potential sticking point could be that Brennan has been offered a deal by Rovers but has yet to accept it. However, Lancs Live writes that Rovers “are optimistic” that they will be able to agree on a deal with the young midfielder which would end all transfer speculation.

