Leeds United fans overwhelming approve of Marcelo Bielsa as their head coach.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Monday, we opened the poll to see if Leeds fans approve or disapprove of Bielsa as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 10:15 on the 25th June, are below.

Approve: 92%

Disapprove: 8%

Net Approval Rating: +84

As you can see, Bielsa is massively approved of by Leeds fans with 92% of fans approving of him. Only 8% of the fans currently disapprove of his reign. popularity or loses it.

This isn’t surprising. Even though Leeds ended up missing out on promotion last season, Bielsa was still beloved and not blamed at all for them losing to Derby County last season. He was even able to make it out of Spygate unscathed and maybe even gaining respect after he showed what goes into his scouting during that saga. But that 8% may have voted that way due to a disappointing result at the weekend when they ended up losing 2-0 to Cardiff City.

Do you agree with Marcelo Bielsa's approval ratin?