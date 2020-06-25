West Bromwich Albion fans overwhelmingly approve of Slaven Bilic as their head coach.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains popularity or loses it.

Earlier in the week on Monday, we opened the poll to see if West Brom fans approve or disapprove of Bilic as the manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 9:50am on the 25th June, are below.

Approve: 97%

Disapprove: 3%

Net Approval Rate: +94

As you can see, Bilic is massively approved of by the West Brom fans with 97% of fans approving of him. Only 3% of the fans currently disapprove of his reign.

This is not at all surprising when you consider how impressive West Brom have been this season. Even though their return to action may have been seen as underwhelming after they drew 0-0 with their West Midlands rivals Birmingham City, the work done before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus is strong in the mind of the West Brom fans. Even though they did draw at the weekend, it was enough for West Brom to go above Leeds United and go top of the Sky Bet Championship.

