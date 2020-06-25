Yesterday The72 did a player profile of Kalvin Phillips where we dug a little deeper into what ways he has changed since being reinvented by Marcelo Bielsa. Whichever way you choose to look at it, Kalvin Phillips has developed into the premier defensive midfielder in the Sky Bet Championship.

Such has been the transformation under Bielsa that the Whites £25million valuation of him seems a little on the skinny side. There is talk that he could feature for England as Gareth Southgate looks for options ahead of the EUROs next year. Some are saying that he should replace Declan Rice in Southgate’s plans.

Aston Villa were big fans of taking Kalvin Phillips to the Premier League last summer when they were promoted. Leeds resisted that interest and with good reason. Phillips has been a force to be reckoned with throughout this season, one where Leeds United are looking good for promotion of their own.

However, you can set your warrant and watch that sides like Villa (if they stay up) and other Premier League sides will try their luck when the summer transfer market does open. With that in mind, should a big-money bid be accepted, here are four defensive midfielders who the White should consider as replacements.

Four for Phillips – defensive midfielders Leeds United should consider

This quartet of possible replacements have been selected from a list based on Smarterscout’s metrics for ‘like players’. The parameters set were: this season’s performance, a minimum of 10 games/900 minutes play and aged 20-32.

Victor Sanchez Mata (Espanyol) – Rated £2.16m

32-year-old former Barcelona player Sanchez has been at Catalan club Espanyol since the end of January 2012, arriving on a free from Swiss side Xamax. He’s featured in 267 games (11 goals/23 assists) for Espanyol. He featured 14 times for Barcelona.





Key highlights – 2019/20 (scores out 100)

Sanchez has ratings of 56 for defending quality and 85 for defending quantity and a ball retention rating of 45. In terms his style of play, he rates as a 60 in the air, 99 for disrupting opponent moves, 53 in recovering loose balls and 88 in passing towards goal.

Looking at his effectiveness in duels, Sanchez has ratings of 51 when contesting headed balls, 60 when defending set-pieces in the air and comes through with a 67 when contesting the ball whilst he is in possession.

51% expected goals from passing

25% involvement in moves leading to a goal

36% involvement in moves ending in a shot

41% involvement in total expected goals

Oriol Romeu Vidal (Southampton) – Rated £7.2m

Vidal came to Southampton on a £6.3million deal from Chelsea in mid-August 2015. He arrived at the Blues in August 2014 from Barcelona’s B side. He featured 33 times for Chelsea and 181 times for Southampton since his transfer to the south coast.

Key highlights – 2019/20 (scores out 100)

Davis has ratings of 37 for defending quality and 40 for defending quantity and a ball retention rating of just 5. In terms his style of play, he rates as a 66 in the air, 62 for disrupting opponent moves, 99 in recovering loose balls and 93 in passing towards goal.

Looking at his effectiveness in duels, Davis has ratings of 81 when contesting headed balls, 62 when defending set-pieces in the air and comes through with a 52 when contesting the ball whilst he is in possession and a high 90 when not in possession

29% expected goals from passing

45% involvement in moves leading to a goal

40% involvement in moves ending in a shot

36% involvement in total expected goals

Sean Davis (New York Red Bull) – Rated £650,000

Davis has come up through the ranks at the New York Red Bulls after starting out in their Academy. Since making his breakthrough with the first-team, Davis has gone on to make 160 appearances for the MLS side, scoring 7 goals and providing 13 assists.

Davis has ratings of 37 for defending quality and 40 for defending quantity and a ball retention rating of just 5. In terms his style of play, he rates as a 66 in the air, 62 for disrupting opponent moves, a near-perfect 99 in recovering loose balls and an impressive 93 in passing towards goal.

Looking at his effectiveness in duels, Davis has ratings of 81 when contesting headed balls, 62 when defending set-pieces in the air and comes through with a 52 when contesting the ball whilst he is in possession and 90 when he’s not in possession

56% expected goals from passing

26% involvement in moves leading to a goal

31% involvement in moves ending in a shot

29% involvement in total expected goals

Ceyhun Gulselam (Alanyspor) – Rated £470,000

Munich-born 32-year-old Gulselam came through the Munich youth system before going on to make his name in Turkish football with the likes of Trabzonspor, Galatasaray and Osmanlispor whom he left to join current club Alanyspor in late August 2018. This season he’s made 26 Super Lig appearances, scoring 3 goals and adding 1 assist.

Gulselam has ratings of 79 for defending quality and 56 for defending quantity and a ball retention rating of just 5. In terms his style of play, he rates as a 74 in the air, 62 for disrupting opponent moves, 32 in recovering loose balls and 60 in passing towards goal. He also likes to get in the box, rating a 97 for receiving a ball in the opposition penalty area.

Looking at his effectiveness in duels, Gulselam has ratings of 77 when contesting headed balls, 94 when contesting set-pieces in the air and comes through with a 1 when contesting the ball whilst he is in possession and 82 when he’s not in possession

18% expected goals from passing

43% involvement in moves leading to a goal

33% involvement in moves ending in a shot

32% involvement in total expected goals

View from The72

It is a real difficult one to choose between these four. All have strengths and weaknesses when measuring up against Kalvin Phillips. That’s part of the problem, when it comes to potentially replacing one Kalvin Phillips, it is difficult to find that one player who is an amalgamation of all of his player traits. That is why he is rated so highly. That is why he would cost an interested side so much. Irreplaceable? No. Difficult to replace? Yes.

Graphics and data used by kind permission of Smarterscout

An explanation of the categories used in this piece can be found here on Smarterscout’s FAQ page.

