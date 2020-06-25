Kieran Sadlier is leaving Doncaster Rovers as a free agent this summer, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Darren Moore’s side have been unable to agree terms with him over a new contract and he is leaving the club for nothing.

Doncaster are set to publish their retained list, with Alex Baptiste, Devante Cole and Alex Kiwomya also expected to depart.

Sadlier, who is 25 years old, impressed for Donny in the past campaign and scored 12 goals and gained six assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

He has been linked with a move to Hull City over recent months, with the Tigers apparently keen this past winter, as per the Doncaster Free Press in January. Their boss Grant McCann signed him for Doncaster from Cork City in 2018.

Sadlier also worked under McCann at Peterborough United so could link up with him for a third time at the KCOM Stadium over the coming months.

The ex-West Ham United man is believed to have Championship interest so Hull’s chances of landing him will depend on whether they can avoid relegation to League One.

Hull slipped into the bottom three last weekend after their 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic at the KCOM Stadium and have not won for 13 games.

They haven’t been in the third tier for 15 years, five of which they have spent in the Premier League, though the Tigers face a real task in avoiding the drop for the remaining eight games of the season.



Will Hull land Sadlier?