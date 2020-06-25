Doncaster Rovers are set to release experienced defender Alex Baptiste, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

The League One side are poised to announce their retained list, with Kieran Sadlier, Devante Cole and Alex Kiwomya are expected to be let go.

Donny are hopeful of securing new contracts for key first-team duo James Coppinger and Matty Blair for next season, amongst others.

Baptiste, who is 34 years old, is moving on from the Keepmoat Stadium after just a year with Darren Moore’s men. He played just twice for them this past term as they finished 9th in the third tier and six points off the Play-Offs.

The veteran defender is an established Football League player who has racked up over 500 appearances in his career to date.

Baptiste has also played in the Premier League for Blackpool and Middlesbrough in the past. He has also previously had stints with the likes of Mansfield Town, Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers, QPR, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Preston North End and Luton Town.

He spent the second-half of the 2018/19 campaign at Kenilworth Road and was part of the Hatters’ side promoted to the Championship.

Baptiste was brought in by Moore after that to add more options and depth to his defensive options at Doncaster. He will now have to weigh up his next move over the coming months.

He could be a shrewd signing for a club in the lower reaches of the Football League needing some experience at the back this summer.



Sad to see Baptiste go, Doncaster fans?