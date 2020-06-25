Barnsley have released midfielder Kenny Dougall, as announced by their official club website.

The Tykes have published their retained list and Dani Pinillos, Samuel Radlinger and Mamadou Thiam will also be leaving the club as free agents.

Their website reads: “The club would like to thank every single player who has contributed throughout 2019/20 and wishes the very best of luck to all who are departing.”

Dougall, who is rated at £270,000 on Transfermarkt, joined the Yorkshire side in 2018 and helped them win promotion from League One in his first season at the club.

However, he broke his leg in March last year and has since fought back from injury to make 13 appearances in this campaign so far.

Dougall is a useful player for Barnsley but he was Daniel Stendel’s signing and the change of manager to Gerhard Struber has meant his future lies elsewhere.

The Australian international started his career at local sides Brisbane Roar and Brisbane City before moving to Europe in 2014 to join Telstar.

Dougall spent a year with the Dutch second tier side before switching to Sparta Rotterdam, where he spent three seasons and helped them gain promotion to the Eredivisie.

It is a shame for him to leave Barnsley for nothing this summer, especially after fighting back from injury.

Dougall, like many other footballers this summer, will have to weigh up his options and find a new club. He will be hoping his contribution to Barnsley’s promotion last year will aid his search.

