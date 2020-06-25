Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has sent a warning to their Championship promotion rivals insisting “they want to win the league” in an interview with TalkSPORT.

The midfielder-cum-defender has claimed that the idea of their rivals wanting them to fail spurs them onto wanting to strive to achieve success and insists they haven’t given up on winning the league.

Leeds lost 2-0 to Cardiff City on their first game back since the suspension which saw them surrender top spot to West Bromwich Albion following the first round of fixtures.

The Northern Irish International says that although they were disappointed to lose their first game upon the resumption, they are all set on trying to win the league.

“At the start of the year you set out to get promoted – that’s what you want to do,” Dallas said. “But we have got a lot of winners in our team and from a personal point of view I would love to win the league, of course.”

PRESSURE

“I am trying not to look too far ahead, there are still eight games to go, still a lot of points to play for and we know how tough it’s going to be, nothing is going to be handed to us.”

“Everybody wants to see Leeds United fail, that’s the way it is, we know that, we know the pressure that comes with it but we have got to relish it, we have got to embrace it.”

“It feels great, I love it. It’s ‘no-one likes us we don’t care’ kind of thing. It comes with the club you are playing for, everybody knows how big a club Leeds is. We are there, we saw it last year, saw people enjoying us failing last year – that spurs us on,” the winger continued.

“We are not over confident, we would be very silly to think we are already there, we have got to keep working hard, keep doing what we are doing, we have worked really hard – as has every team over the lockdown period. Sunday didn’t start the way we wanted it to start but we can put it right this Saturday.”

Leeds are certainly still very much on course to win promotion and only trail league leaders West Brom by goal difference and the race for the title is sure to be an intriguing one.

