West Bromwich Albion manager has expressed his frustration at the transfer debacle surrounding youngster Nathan Ferguson in a scathing attack on the effects of the poaching of academy players in an interview with Sky Sports News.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Ferguson would be departing the Hawthorns after failing to agree a new contract with Crystal Palace his most likely destination following months of transfer speculation.

Ferguson was close to joining the Eagles in January until a knee complaint was discovered at the last minute and the move fell through meaning he remained at the Hawthorns to receive rehabilitation during his injury.

He now looks set to complete the move to London but this has prompted an angry response from Bilic who has claimed that FIFA and UEFA must do more in these scenarios.

“That was like a secret for the last few months,” Bilic said upon Ferguson’s impending move to Palace. “We did our best. We gave him a chance when he was extremely young.”

“He was one of those players where we said we didn’t need anyone else in that position, because we believe in him big time. Basically, there’s no point to have the academies, because you can’t tie the player up for long periods until he reaches a certain age.”

“The player, the agent, the parents or whatever, they just take him and that has to be changed, because we are a good club, and we can’t buy another Nathan Ferguson.”

“To replace him, we would have to spend £15million for a full-back and we can’t spend that money on a player in that position.”

The Croatian boss went on to state his belief that Ferguson could play for England one day such is how highly he is rated and Bilic claimed that action must be taken on these matters in the future.

“They have to find something,” Bilic continued. “They have to protect – let’s call them – ‘smaller’ clubs. Unfortunately, those authorities – UEFA, FIFA – they don’t think a lot about the smaller clubs, they prefer to take care of the big, giant clubs.”

