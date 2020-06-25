Earlier today Sheffield Wednesday announced their retained and released list of players they were keeping and those they were letting go. Among the smattering of names on there was one that stood out – Fernando Forestieri.

The Italian national of Argentinian ancestry and birth joined the Owls in later August 2015 in a £3.7million deal from Premier League Watford. He’d been at Watford two years with the Hornets taking advantage of their link to Udinese to ‘acquire’ him on a free.

He’d featured 92 times for Watford during his time at the club, scoring 21 goals and providing 23 assists. His skills were catching eyes and Wednesday beat rivals Leeds United to entice him up the M1 and into the north.

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

His time at Hillsborough has seen him make 134 appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit. In this time he has gone on to score 40 goals for the Owls and has chipped in with 18 assists.

This season has seen him play only in fits and starts with some saying that he’d fallen out of favour with Garry Monk. Eight of those games came just before the Covid-19 lockdown, these being the first games back for the Rosario-born striker appearing in the 3-1 win against Charlton at the end of November.

  Vote for Manager Approval Ratings: Gerhard Struber (Barnsley)

His last appearance as a Wednesday player came in the 5-0 pasting at the hands of a rampant Brentford side. As with many players who leave a club, fans are bound to have their own opinions – that is certainly true in this case.

Here are some of the things fans are saying about Forestieri leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

Will Sheffield Wednesday miss Fernando Forestieri?

Yes.

He’s a class operator.

No.

Cut the deadwood to drift.