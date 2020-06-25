Earlier today Sheffield Wednesday announced their retained and released list of players they were keeping and those they were letting go. Among the smattering of names on there was one that stood out – Fernando Forestieri.

The Italian national of Argentinian ancestry and birth joined the Owls in later August 2015 in a £3.7million deal from Premier League Watford. He’d been at Watford two years with the Hornets taking advantage of their link to Udinese to ‘acquire’ him on a free.

He’d featured 92 times for Watford during his time at the club, scoring 21 goals and providing 23 assists. His skills were catching eyes and Wednesday beat rivals Leeds United to entice him up the M1 and into the north.

His time at Hillsborough has seen him make 134 appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit. In this time he has gone on to score 40 goals for the Owls and has chipped in with 18 assists.

This season has seen him play only in fits and starts with some saying that he’d fallen out of favour with Garry Monk. Eight of those games came just before the Covid-19 lockdown, these being the first games back for the Rosario-born striker appearing in the 3-1 win against Charlton at the end of November.

His last appearance as a Wednesday player came in the 5-0 pasting at the hands of a rampant Brentford side. As with many players who leave a club, fans are bound to have their own opinions – that is certainly true in this case.

Here are some of the things fans are saying about Forestieri leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

Glad Forestieri is going, no loyalty for the last few years — David Bowie (@jellycat1966) June 24, 2020

The 2015-17 Fernando Forestieri was probably in our top 5 players of this millennium. I’m sad to see him leave #swfc for sentimental reasons. But realistically he has done very little in the last 3 seasons and it’s time to get rid. Wish him well for future. — Lee Fisher (@LeeJFisher1) June 24, 2020

That first season Forestieri would chase anything and was brilliant. Ends up a flop for me unfortunately and all his doing. Money gets spent and he’ll look back with regret when he’s older. — The Reason👊1867 (@1867life) June 24, 2020

Agree with all of that Adam…………id actually have never picked Forestieri after his refusal to play……….and there was talk of a 12m move too……..id have flogged him. Been Chansiris biggest flaw, never sells players when good bids come in and then lets them go free — paul middleton (@middleton87015) June 24, 2020

Best day in a long long time for swfc. Genuinely thought Forestieri would never leave. Chuffed to bits its finally happened — CDeane (@Deane2C) June 24, 2020

Forestieri “on his day” …… When was the last time he had one of those days?! 🤔🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ — JaynieJayne (@JaynieJayne1) June 24, 2020

Squad of nuhiu’s over a squad of forestieri’s everyday and twice on Sunday #SWFC — mark gelsthorpe (@markgelly1981) June 24, 2020

Forestieri. Hero to Zero, and not from this. Couldn’t be less interested since the Norwich game he refused to play in. Get out of my club. Don’t let the money hit you on the arse on the way out. — Rob Coops (@corporalcoops) June 24, 2020

