Blackburn Rovers have confirmed on their official club website that they remain in talks with youngster Luke Brennan, who has been linked with both Leeds United and Liverpool.

Last month, it was reported by Football Insider – as covered here on The72 – that Blackburn Rovers youngster Luke Brennan was attracting interest from elsewhere.

Leeds United and Liverpool were linked with the Blackburn Rovers youngster. Now, an update has emerged regarding his future with the Ewood Park club.

Blackburn released their retained list on Wednesday, revealing that they remain in talks over a deal for Brennan. Rovers are hoping to tie Brennan down to a professional contract but as it stands, no agreement has been reached.

Blackburn Rovers have seen youngsters like Lewis Travis and John Buckley break into the senior side recently and given Brennan’s impressive performances in Rovers’ youth set-up, he could be another off the press.

Brennan, 18, has scored once and laid on an impressive seven assists in 12 games in the Premier League Under-18s division. Brennan has also scored twice in four FA Youth Cup games, with one coming in an impressive 4-1 win over Arsenal’s Under-18s.

In total, Brennan has scored eight goals and provided 17 assists in 47 games for Blackburn’s Under-18s, also appearing seven times for the club’s Under-23s.

It awaits to be seen if Blackburn can reach an agreement over the future of Brennan. Will reported interest from Leeds United and Liverpool tempt him elsewhere or will he remain with Rovers?

