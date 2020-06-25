According to a report from Bristol Live, Chelsea youngster Josh Grant – who spent this season on loan with Plymouth Argyle – is set to join Bristol Rovers.

Chelsea youngster Josh Grant joined Plymouth Argyle on loan last summer, linking up with the League Two side to pick up some experience of senior football.

Now, with the season over, a development has emerged regarding his future with Chelsea. Grant is out of contract at Stamford Bridge this summer and it is said he is set to join League One side Bristol Rovers on a free transfer.

Grant impressed during his time on loan with Plymouth Argyle at Home Park. The versatile defender played in 30 games across all competitions for the Pilgrims, scoring one goal and laying on two assists in the process. He mainly featured at centre-back but played further forward at times in a defensive midfield role.

With Chelsea, he started out as a striker but moved further back as he progressed. Grant played 27 times for Chelsea’s Under-18s side and went on to feature 43 times for the Under-23s, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

Grant has previously spent time out on loan with Yeovil Town, playing eight times for the club during the 2018/19 campaign.

With a transfer to Bristol Rovers on the horizon, it seems an announcement will be made sooner rather than later as Ben Garner begins the reshaping of his squad.

