According to a report from The Portsmouth News, Portsmouth are keen on a deal for Peterborough United loan favourite Josh Knight.

Leicester City academy product Josh Knight has become a popular figure at League One side Peterborough United. Knight has spent the last season and a half on loan at London Road, impressing under Darren Ferguson.

Now, with his second loan spell with Posh done, Knight is being linked with a fresh move ahead of the summer window. Peterborough United’s League One rivals Portsmouth have been linked with Knight, as per The Portsmouth News.

Kenny Jackett is said to have made Knight one of his top targets ahead of th summer window. Pompey will be in the market for a new centre-back with Christian Burgess looking set for an exit and Knight could be the man to fill the gap.

He has starred in a further forward role for Posh, displaying his versatility. He has mainly been used on Darren Ferguson’s midfield, impressing in the role for Posh. Knight, 22, has played in 34 games across all competitions, for Posh, scoring three goals and laying on four assists in the process.

Knight is wanted by Posh in a third deal so Portsmouth will likely have to overcome competition from them if they want to bring him to Fratton Park. What Leicester City have planned for Knight remains to be seen, having spent the last season and a half impressing in League One.

Portsmouth fans, how would you feel about a move for Knight? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Portsmouth news, the club are reportedly interested in Bristol City striker – read more about it here.

Would you welcome a move for Josh Knight?