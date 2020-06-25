Peterborough United have confirmed on their official club website that midfielder Mark O’Hara has made a permanent move to loan club Motherwell.

Last summer, Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson deemed midfielder Mark O’Hara surplus to requirements. He has spent this season on loan in Scotland with Motherwell and now, it has been confirmed that he has joined the club on a permanent basis.

Upon the announcement, Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson spoke to the club’s official website. Robinson moved to express his delight after the confirmation of the deal, saying O’Hara is a popular player among the coaching staff. He said:

“Mark showed last season what he can bring to the football club. I am delighted to bring him here permanently. He’s a talented, versatile player who all the coaching staff greatly admire given his ability, but also his attitude and willingness to learn and develop.

“I believe he will kick on and become a huge asset for Motherwell in the seasons ahead.”

With Motherwell, O’Hara netted two goals and provided one assist in 20 appearances across all competitions. His performances warranted a permanent transfer and now, he will be looking to kick on with his time at Posh coming to an end.

With Peterborough United, O’Hara started strongly under Steve Evans but after 29 appearances and four goals, he fell out of favour under Evans and was sent on loan to Lincoln City, who he helped win promotion to League One.

Posh fans, are you happy to see that O’Hara has sealed a move away from the club? Or is he a player you would have liked to see get another chance at London Road? Have your say in the poll below.

Would you have liked to see O'Hara stay at Posh?