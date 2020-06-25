Huddersfield Town have confirmed on their official club website that defender Danny Simpson has been released.

Experienced right-back Danny Simpson joined Huddersfield Town on a free transfer last summer. Simpson signed to bolster Danny Cowley’s defensive ranks after leaving Premier League outfit Leicester City.

Now, with Huddersfield confirming their retained list, it has been confirmed that Simpson will be leaving the club this summer. The right-back only signed a short-term deal with the Terriers and his stay will not be extended beyond the end of this month.

Upon the announcement, manager Danny Cowley spoke to the club’s official website to wish Simpson and loan man Kamil Grabara – who will also be leaving – the best for their futures. He said:

“I must thank Danny and Kamil for their contributions this season and wish them all the best for the future.

“Danny has played regularly since he arrived mid-season. He made a big contribution at a vital time and we respect his decision on his future. We wish him all the best moving forward.”

Since joining Huddersfield, Simpson has played in 25 games across all competitions, holding down a place in Danny Cowley’s starting 11.

Now, with Simpson’s imminent departure confirmed, it will be interesting to see who comes in at right-back. Dumeaco Duhaney is an option for Cowley at the right side of defence, with Herbert Bockhorn also in his ranks.

Huddersfield Town fans, would you have liked to see Simpson sign a new deal with the club? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Huddersfield Town news, an update has emerged on the future of the Terriers’ out of favour winger – read more about it here.

Would you have kept Simpson?