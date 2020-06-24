Luton Town are currently battling to stay in the Championship.

It has been some rise from League Two to the second tier over the past couple of years and they will be eager to keep the fairytale story going this summer.

Nathan Jones is back at the helm at Kenilworth Road after replacing Graeme Jones in the dugout during the lockdown period. The Welshman will be looking to pursue his unfinished business with the Hatters, and also prove some people wrong after his torrid spell as manager at Stoke City.

Luton drew 1-1 with Play-Off chasing Preston North End at Kenilworth Road last weekend in their first game since March. They are currently bottom of the table and are five points from safety with nine games left. Next up is Swansea City away on Saturday.

