Ian Poveda joined Leeds United in January, coming to Elland Road after a protracted ‘will he, won’t he’ tug-o-war with Serie A side Torino. In a video interview (tweet below), with words per Leeds Live, Poveda opens up on the reasons that he chose a move to the Whites.

💬 "I'm really grateful for the opportunity the manager gave me" Ian Poveda on his #LUFC debut https://t.co/4Mi3e8n9vj — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 22, 2020

Mentioning that there were “multiple things” that made him chose Leeds United, one of the most important was Marcelo Bielsa’s record of being able to improve the players under his hand. Bielsa was said always confident that the former Manchester City youngster was ready for the Championship, it just took him five months to earn his start though.

Admittedly there is the three-month Covid-19 lockdown break to factor in but his five-month wait was finally over on Sunday when he had a 13-minute run-out against Cardiff in Leeds’ 2-0 defeat in Wales. He impressed Leeds United fans watching from afar and will likely be on the sub’s bench again this weekend when Fulham visit Elland Road.

However, it very nearly wasn’t to be with the Whites having to beat off determined interest from Serie A sides Parma and Torino to land the England youth international of Colombian heritage. 20-year-old Poveda had even been out to Italy as a guest of Torino to take in one of their games before committing his signature to Leeds United.

Commenting on what made him choose Leeds United over Serie A, Poveda said:

“The decisive factor wasn’t just one thing. I would say it’s multiple things. My coach Marcelo Bielsa being one of them, he was an important factor. The fans as well, the homelinesses, the teammates, that kind of mind my decision to come here and I don’t regret it at all.”

He then went on to single out praise directly for Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds United’s luminary head coach. On his thoughts about Bielsa, Poveda added: “I’m even more happy than I thought. I feel good because I know my coach has worked with top, top players and he’s made them better, he’s improved them.”

Both his and Leeds United’s thoughts now must turn away from the disappointment of defeat in Wales and turn to the game against Fulham at Elland Road on Saturday. It will be another hard game for the Whites but it could be one that puts them 10 points clear of the playoffs if they bag all three points.

Will Leeds United fans get to see what Poveda can really do this season?