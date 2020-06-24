Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has revealed he is delighted that midfielder Pablo Hernandez is set to return to training in an interview with Football Insider.

The Spaniard was absent for Leeds’ game against Cardiff City on Sunday and Whelan believes he was hugely missed as he is such a key player for the Whites with his ability to unlock the stubbornest of defences.

The Yorkshire giants had the majority of possession against the Bluebirds but failed to make it count with their final ball lacking on most occasions, but Hernandez is renowned for his creativity in the final third.

Whelan thinks that Leeds need to be more aggressive in attacking areas in the Fulham game and said: “We are hoping that Pablo is back against Fulham.”

“We lacked that little bit of brilliance that is needed against teams like Cardiff. They sat very deep and you need that brilliance in games like that and he is the only player at the club that can produce that.”

“Hopefully that inspiration is back on Saturday against Fulham. We definitely need to improve. We need to iron out the mistakes and get a big sharper, angrier and dangerous in front of goal.”

Leeds face Fulham in what should be a pulsating encounter when second-place take on this in a game which could be pivotal as to who secures automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Fulham will be hoping to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to promotion rivals Brentford and close the gap on Leeds.

Could Pablo Hernandez be the difference against Fulham?