Sunderland will be in the hunt for a goalkeeper to replace Jon McLaughlin, who has left the club to join Rangers. Here are five they could target this summer-

Remi Matthews, Bolton Wanderers- The Black Cats’ boss Phil Parkinson knows him from when he was manager of the Trotters and may be tempted by a reunion in the North-East. Matthews’ deal at the University of Bolton Stadium is coming to an end this summer.

Jayson Leutwiler, Blackburn Rovers- He is out of contract and could leave Ewood Park at the end of the current campaign having been their second choice for the past three seasons.

Jonathan Bond, West Brom- The ex-Watford and Peterborough United man has also been used as a back-up for the past couple of years and may seek to move on as a free agent this summer. He has extended his deal with Slaven Bilic’s side until the end of July at least.

David Stockdale- The experienced stopper will be looking for a new club after being released by Championship side Birmingham City. He spent time on loan in League One at Wycombe Wanderers last season and has previously played for the likes of Fulham, Hull City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Craig MacGillivray, Portsmouth- He has been on the books at Fratton Park for the past two seasons but had lost his place between the sticks to Alex Bass before the current campaign was halted in March. Could Sunderland try and lure him away from their League One rivals?



Will Sunderland gain promotion next season?