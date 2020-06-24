Leeds United could be boosted by the return from injury of key figure Barry Douglas ahead of their crucial clash against Fulham on Saturday.

The defender has posted an image on social media site Instagram which shows he has made a return to training ahead of the game which sees second-placed Leeds take on third-placed Fulham.

Douglas was absent from their game against Cardiff City with a muscle strain and was replaced at left-back by Stuart Dallas.

There has been rumours that Douglas would be able to take part in training but this latest photo of him will be a welcome boost to Leeds and their supporters who are already harbouring concerns over other key players due to injury.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa had to make some changes to his defence to accommodate for the loss of Douglas and the Argentine will be happy if he can once again call upon the Scotland international to boost the options at his disposal in defence.

Douglas has only made 13 appearances for the Whites this season and although he hasn’t been a regular starter, he does add experience to the Leeds defence, especially when considering they had a lot of youth options on the bench on Sunday.

With games coming thick and fast at this stage of the season, Bielsa will need to rotate his squad to prevent any unnecessary injuries and fitness concerns.

Although Douglas isn’t going to make the difference in attacking areas, the return to training of the Scot will provide Bielsa with a boost ahead of what will be a crunch game against the Cottagers at Elland Road.

