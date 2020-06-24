Barrow boss Ian Evatt played alongside full-back Neal Eardley at Blackpool.

His ex-teammate is a free agent this summer after being released by Lincoln City, so could he target him for the League Two new boys?

Barrow are gearing up for their first season back in the Football League and will be in the hunt for some reinforcements to their squad.

Eardley, who is 31 years old, fits the bill for the Bluebirds. He is experienced and would add more know-how to their defensive backline.

The Wales international will be weighing up his options over the coming months and may be tempted by a move to Holker Street in what is an exciting time for them next term.

Eardley has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date and could be a man in demand in the lower leagues this summer.

The right-back and Evatt played for Blackpool as they won promotion to the Premier League under Ian Holloway in 2010. He spent four years at Bloomfield Road, one which included the season in the top flight where he played 31 times.

Eardley has also previously played for the likes of Oldham Athletic, Birmingham City, Leyton Orient, Hibernian, Northampton and Lincoln.

He had been on the books at Sincil Bank for the past three campaigns but was on released on their retained list after the conclusion of the League One season.

Eardley will now have to consider his next move, but could Evatt try and reunite with him at Barrow?

