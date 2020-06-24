Leeds United have reportedly rejected the chance to sign Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala as a free agent according to The Daily Mirror.

The centre-back has left the Riverside following the expiry of his contract as he was unwilling to agree a short-term extension to the deal which would have seen him able to play for the remaining eight games of the season.

Ayala’s agent is believed to have approached Leeds’ Director of Football Victor Orta over the possibility of a deal but he has rejected the chance to sign him.

Orta and Ayala worked together in their time at Middlesbrough and it was thought that the Spanish defender would have been an ideal replacement for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White who is set to return to his parent club at the end of this campaign.

Ayala was signed for Liverpool by Rafa Benitez and he made five appearances for the Reds before joining Norwich for £750,000 in August 2011.

He then signed for Middlesbrough in 2014 and he made 203 appearances for the North East club but hasn’t played for them since New Years Day due to injury and the Coronavirus pandemic.

Middlesbrough had been keen to tie him down to a new deal and offered him a three-year contract but he refused to sign and since being able to return to training had insisted he was unable to do so due the ankle injury he had sustained earlier in the year.

Relations between Middlesbrough and Ayala then turned sour and he has been banned from their training ground and now looks all set to find a new club, though if these reports are anything to do by, the new club doesn’t appear to be Leeds United.

