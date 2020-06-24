West Bromwich Albion could yet make Sheffield United forward Callum Robinson’s loan deal permanent in the summer according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 25-year-old joined the Baggies in January on an initial loan deal and has impressed in his time so far at the Hawthorns.

The Blades signed Robinson from Preston North End for around £8million following their promotion to the Premier League but he failed to really have an impact during the first half of their season in the top-flight.

Journalist Alan Nixon has suggested that Slaven Bilic’s men wouldn’t have to pay too hefty a price to secure the forward on a permanent basis, should they win promotion to the Premier League.

The Republic of Ireland international had the most prolific spell of his career whilst at Deepdale where he scored 41 goals and registered 21 assists during his time with Preston.

This would certainly represent a boost for West Brom with the future of Grady Diangana still very much uncertain due to his loan spell with West Ham United set to come to an end once the remaining eight matches have been played.

It is not out of the question that they would re-sign Diangana on another loan spell depending on West Ham’s relegation battle but Robinson has proven himself to be equally as influential as Diangana and would be available at a cheaper price than the Hammers winger.

Robinson has settled well into life at the Hawthorns and has forged good partnerships with Filip Krovinovic and Matheus Pereira and a deal to bring him to the club on a long-term basis could be on the cards.

