It was announced yesterday by West Bromwich Albion that defender Nathan Ferguson would be leaving the club at the end of this month after failing to agree a new contract amid recent transfer speculation.

As reported by the Evening Standard, Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Ferguson is still “very much on their radar” following their pursuit of him in January.

The 19-year-old was all set for a move to London before a knee injury picked up in his medical scuppered any potential move and he remained at the Hawthorns.

However, his relationship with the club has since turned sour and it was confirmed that he will be leaving once his contract expires.

As well as Palace being interested in the youngster, fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring him following an impressive breakthrough season for Ferguson.

Speaking ahead of his side’s game against Liverpool, Hodgson said: “Nathan is one of the players we were keen to bring in in January and it didn’t work out due to the injuries. He is still very much on our radar.”

“There are lots of other players we are looking at because of the work sporting director Doug Freedman has been doing since we joined up together. It has all been in relation to the type of player we think Crystal Palace need, the type of player we think would be good at Crystal Palace.”

“Those that will come in and make our squad stronger and help out the very good XI we have at the moment. Nathan has great potential and has the sort of qualities that we are looking for and that is why we tried to sign him.”

Ferguson was one of the standout performers in the Championship prior to Christmas and undoubtedly has a bright future ahead of him but whether that will be at Selhurst Park still remains to be seen.

Would Nathan Ferguson be a good signing for Crystal Palace?