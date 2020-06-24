Southend United have released striker Theo Robinson, as announced by their official club website today.

Sol Campbell’s side have become the latest Football League outfit to publish their retained list, with Mark Milligan, Luke Hyam, Sam Mantom and Henry Burnett also leaving the club.

The Shrimpers are in talks to keep John White, Stephen McLaughlin and Sam Barratt, whilst they have extended contracts for Timothée Dieng and Elvis Bwomono.

In regards to the departing players, their website reads: “The club would like to thank them all for their efforts during their time at Blues and wish them well for the future.”

Robinson, who is 31 years old, will have to weigh up his options as a free agent this summer.

He joined Southend in January 2017 from Lincoln City and has since played 83 times for them, scoring 13 goals. He spent this past season on loan in League Two at Colchester United, having previously had a loan spell away from Roots Hall at Swindon Town.

Robinson is a vastly experience forward in the Football League and has racked up just under 500 appearances so far in his career.

He has also previously played for the likes of Huddersfield Town, Millwall, Derby County, Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Motherwell.

Robinson, like many other footballers at the moment, will have to find a new club over the coming months. He will be hoping his 12 goals this past term for Colchester will make him a man in demand.

Would you take Robinson at your club?