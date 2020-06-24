Accrington Stanley have released striker Offrande Zanzala, as announced by their official club website today.

John Coleman’s side have become the latest Football League outfit to publish their retained list and have also announced the departure of Lewis Doyle, Lewis Gilboy, Alex O’Neill, Andrew Scott and Matty Williams.

They had already parted company with Dimi Evtimov, Phil Edwards, Zaine Francis-Angol, Wilson Carvalho and Erico De Sousa after the season ended.

Zanzala, who is 23 years old, will have to weigh up his options as a free agent this summer.

Coleman has admitted letting him go is a tough decision, as per their website: “That has been a difficult decision. We could have kept Ozzy another season but he is getting to the crossroads of his career where he needs to be playing regular football and we respect that. Ozzy is a great lad.”

The forward joined Stanley two years and chipped in with eight goals this past season.

Zanzala started his career at Derby County and rose up through the youth ranks at Pride Park. He never made a senior appearance for the Rams but gained first-team experience out on loan at Stevenage and Chester.

Accrington brought him to the North-West in January 2018 on an initial loan deal that was made permanent seven months later.

He has been a useful player to have in Coleman’s squad and has provided them with something different over the past two seasons. However, Zanzala, like many other footballers at the moment, will have to seek a new club.

