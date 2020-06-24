Birmingham City goalkeeper Lee Camp is out of contract this summer.

The experienced stopper penned an extension until the end of the current season last week but is still poised to become a free agent in late July.

Camp, who is 35 years old, has been with the Blues since 2018 and has since made 78 appearances for the Championship side.

However, he faces an uncertain long-term future at St. Andrew’s and they have a decision to make as to whether to keep him at the club next season.

Camp adds more experience and depth to their goalkeeping options and will be a useful player to have in and around the dressing room. However, will the Blues let him leave for nothing and get him off the wage bill due to financial implications of Covid-19?

In addition, Birmingham will have a new manager next season with Pep Clotet leaving so Camp’s situation is likely to depend on whether he is part of the new boss’ plans.

Camp, who is a Northern Ireland international with nine caps to his name, has racked up 574 appearances in his career to date. He has previously played for the likes of Derby County, QPR, Nottingham Forest, AFC Bournemouth, Rotherham United and Cardiff City.

He has split opinion amongst Birmingham fans during his two years at the club and will have to be patient over whether they keep him.

