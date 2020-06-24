Derby County have released Ikechi Anya, as announced by their official club website this morning.

The Scotland international will depart Pride Park as a free agent when his contract expires.

Anya, who is 32 years old, joined Derby in 2016 but has not been a first-team regular during his time with the Championship side.

Their website reads: “Ikechi Anya will become a free agent upon the expiry of his contract at the end of June and has now departed with the club’s best wishes for the future.”

Derby have extended contracts of defensive duo Craig Forsyth and Curtis Davies, whilst they remain in talks with Chris Martin and Tom Huddlestone.

Anya is leaving though and will have to weigh up his options over the coming months.

He is an experienced player who has racked up over 300 appearances in his career to date.

The winger started out with spells as a youngster at Oxford United, Wycombe Wanderers, Oxford City and Northampton Town before moving to Spain for stints at Sevilla Atletico, Celta Vigo and Granada.

Watford brought him back to the UK in 2012, initially on loan, before the move was later made permanent. He spent four years at Vicarage Road and made 138 appearances for the Hornets and scored nine goals along the way.

Anya helped Watford gain promotion to the Premier League in 2015 and was lured to Derby two years later. However, his time with the Rams has not worked out and he is departing now.

Derby fans, are you sad to see Anya go?