Helder Costa’s loan move from Wolves will be made permanent by Leeds United this summer, as detailed on their official club website when he signed last July.

The Portuguese winger is poised to sign a four-year deal at Elland Road, running until 2024 for an undisclosed fee.

Costa, who is 26 years old, has made 41 appearances in all competitions for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season, chipping in with four goals and five assists.

He is likely to play a key part in their push for promotion to the Premier League in the remaining eight games of the campaign.

Costa has experience of gaining promotion from the Championship which will come in handy for Leeds. He was part of the Wolves side that won the title two years ago under Nuno Espirito Santo.

The once-capped Portugal international moved to England in 2016 to join Wolves, initially on loan but the move was made permanent six months later. He became a key player for the Midlands side and scored 19 goals in 109 games.

It was a big statement of intent when Leeds landed Costa on loan last summer and although he hasn’t scored as many as he did in the second tier with Wolves, he is still a useful player for the Whites and his proposed permanent signing will be a boost.

The ex-Benfica, Deportivo la Coruna and AS Monaco man will be looking to make history with Leeds this summer by gaining promotion to the Premier League before completing his permanent switch.



Leeds fans, have you been impressed by Costa?