Blackburn Rovers have missed on target Jon McLaughlin, who has opted to join Rangers from Sunderland. Here are five other goalkeepers Tony Mowbray’s side could sign for next season-

Joe Hart, Burnley- The ex-England international is leaving Turf Moor this summer and will be weighing up his options. Could Rovers offer him their number one jersey for the next campaign?

Jonathan Bond, West Bromwich Albion- He is out of contract this summer and could seek a move away from the Hawthorns after two years as their second choice ‘keeper. The ex-Watford and Peterborough United would be a shrewd free transfer signing for Mowbray’s men.

George Long, Hull City- The former Sheffield United stopper has impressed for the Tigers this season despite their slide down the Championship table. If they get relegated this term then Long could become available, especially if Hull seek to sell him for a fee to avoid losing him for free in 2021.

Vaclav Hladky- He is a free agent after leaving St Mirren at the end of their past season. The Czech ‘keeper is believed to be a man in demand after his time in Scotland and rejected a contract offer by the Buddies earlier this month in search of a new club.

Will Norris, Wolves- Nuno Espirito Santo’s side could make him available again this summer after he spent the past campaign in League One on loan at Ipswich Town. The ex-Cambridge United man may have a few clubs needing goalkeepers monitoring his situation.



