Atletico Madrid are interested in Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, as per a report by Sport Witness.

The Cameroon international has impressed on loan at Villarreal this season and has caught the attention of their fellow La Liga side.

Anguissa, who is 24 years old, is also being linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

The midfielder was signed by Fulham in 2018 from Marseille after their promotion to the Premier League and he made 25 appearances for them in his first season as they were relegated to the Championship.

The London side shipped him out on loan last summer to Spain and it appears he could have now played his last game for them.

Fulham could seek to offload him on a permanent basis over the coming months, especially if they fail to gain promotion to the top flight this term, to help reduce costs and get him off the wage bill.

Anguissa still has three years left on his contract at Craven Cottage and is valued at around £18 million, as per Transfermarkt.

He started his career in Cameroon at Coton Sport before moving to France as a youngster in 2013 to initially join Stade de Reims. He then switched to Marseille after a year and went onto make 106 appearances for their senior side.

Anguissa’s time at Fulham hasn’t worked out for him but he has put himself in the shop window after impressing on loan at Villarreal, with European giants Atletico Madrid eyeing a summer swoop.



