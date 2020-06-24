20-year-old Kane Wilson announced yesterday (tweet – below) that he was leaving West Brom, after spending the last 13 years under the Baggies wing. It was something that we wrote about in more depth here on The72. Now he’s set for a new adventure and will be looking for a new direction in football.

Apart from a number of loan deals away from The Hawthorns, West Brom is all that Wilson has known since singing terms there as a 7-year-old in 2013. He made one appearance for the West Brom first team in domestic competition, an appearance in the EFL cup loss to Northampton Town in 2016. He also made an appearance for West Brom in the Premier League Asia Trophy match against Crystal Palace at Hong Kong Stadium in 2017.

His last loan out from West Brom was at Tranmere Rovers where he made 13 appearances this curtailed season, a season which resulted in the Prenton Park side being relegated.

However, before that, he had two loan spells (Aug 2017-May 2018 and Jan 2019-May 2019) out at Exeter City. His time with The Grecians saw him make 39 appearances, scoring 1 goal and providing 2 assists.

Tranmere fans were clamouring for him to return to the club in comments on his ‘farewell tweet’ but should Exeter, who are in the League Two Playoff Final next Monday, make a move for a player they twice loaned? These Exeter City fans certainly think so.

Exeter City fans wanting Kane Wilson return

