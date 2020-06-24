Kalvin Phillips was a jobbing box-to-box midfielder when Leeds United was managed by the head coaches such as Garry Monk, Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom. Marcelo Bielsa changed all of that.

It isn’t stretching the imagination to state that Bielsa has totally reinvented Kalvin Phillips. Gone is the machine that ran from his own box to be a threat in, and around, the opposition box. Now that energy is harnessed into a Claude Makelele-style defensive midfield enforcer.

That’s selling Kalvin Phillips short, though. He’s not just a brute that’s tough and uncompromising in the tackle. There is still a hint of sophistication about him and he is often the fulcrum from where Leeds United start to transition from defensive play into attacking play.

Looking at the change in Kalvin Phillips

It’s easy to say ‘Oh Kalvin Phillips was this in 2017/18 but now in 2019/20 Kalvin Phillips is this. We all do it as football fans; we are all guilty. One of the easiest ways to demonstrate this is to show it courtesy of the following graphics derived from the data metrics on Kalvin Phillips from Smarterscout.

The above is a smart map of Kalvin Phillips’ contributions mapped per position on the pitch. At a glance, you can see clusters of action in terms of passes (short/blue, medium/green, long/yellow) around the half-way mark in his own half and split to the right (predominantly) and left (not as much). You can also see a number of attempts to dribble (red boxes) around his own area.

Move into the opposition half and his right-sided predominance in much more marked with a much higher number of passes of all ranges. His dribbling and shooting is also mainly to the right side of the penalty spot.

Contrast that with the above smart map of his contributions this season and the differences in his style of play under Marcelo Bielsa (2019/20) as opposed to the combination of Thomas Christiansen/Paul Heckinbottom (2017/18) is instantly noticeable.

Straight away, you can see the that Phillips commands far more of the central part of the field in the Leeds half. He is more dominant with his passing of short (blue) as he approaches halfway but his central core in mainly a solid wall of mid (green) to long (yellow) passing. What is also clear is his almost total absence from the opposition box.

Digging deeper into Kalvin Philips’ change

The above graphic from Smarterscout shows that even though he’s changed the style of his play, Kalvin Phillips’ attacking output (his contribution to expected goals for – xGF – per minute of possession) is higher this season (77) vs 2017/18 (49) and that was a campaign where he scored 7 goals against the 1 this campaign.

His change in the style of play is also evident when looking at the differences coming out of his reassignment by Marcelo Bielsa. Since adopting a more defensive-focused role, his shooting has dropped 85 to 12) as has his ability to receive the ball in the opponent penalty area (85 to 28). At the same time, his acumen in disrupting opponent moves has risen (88 to 92), as has his recovery of the opponent ball (54 to 92) and his passing in the direction of the opposition goal has increased (52 to 80).

Despite his reassignment, Phillips has also remained pretty stable in his contribution to the side. Whilst the %rate expected of goals from his passing has risen dramatically this season compared to 2017/18 (73% to 35%), his %involvement in moves leading to a team goal remains pretty consistent (34% this season vs 35% 2017/18) as does his involvement in %total expected goals (32% vs 36%).

View from The72

So, has Kalvin Phillips been reinvented? Yes, he has. The decision to switch him from the mode of play under Christiansen/Heckingbottom to Marcelo Bielsa’s brand of football is noticeable in the decisions and positions he makes/takes up on the pitch as well as the figures in terms of the output/expectation which he produces.

There are still elements of the old Phillips in there, obviously. What Marcelo Bielsa has done is honed those other aspects of his game, shaping him into a different player as such. That decision has made him a £25million-rated midfielder whose name is on the lips of many a pundit at the moment.

Graphics and statistics used courtesy of the kind permission of Smarterscout. An explanation of their metrics can be found here on their FAQ page.

Does Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips deserve all the accolades that he is getting?