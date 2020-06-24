Neil Warnock has been announced as the new man in charge at Middlesbrough, taking over from Jonathan Woodgate who stepped aside earlier today. His first task, save the Teessiders from relegation and ensure their Sky Bet Championship safety.

Then, his attention will turn away from guaranteeing safety and towards next season. It will be a turn that will be focused on rebuilding and it will allow Warnock to plot what he’s best at – promotion plotting.

The Daniel Ayala problem

As well as rebuilding, promotion specialist Warnock will have to cope with the loss of defensive mainstay Daniel Ayala who has already called time on his stay at Boro by refusing to play beyond the June 30 terms of his current deal. Not able to be called on due to injury, the former Liverpool man can simply walk away from Boro in seven days time.

Ayala’s six-year stay at the Teessiders is coming to an end and that will present Warnock with his first headache – how does he fill that void. Ayala has been a dependable figure at the back during his time at Middlesbrough.

Problem solved?

One alternative that Warnock could explore is Portsmouth defender Christian Burgess. Like Ayala he is a tall centre-back (6ft 5in) and is a goal threat at set-pieces. Also, he is coming to the end of his current deal and is wanting to explore his options so will not be looking for an extended stay at Fratton Park.

Added to that, Burgess actually started out at Middlesbrough, admittedly only making one appearance for the club but playing regularly for the under-18 and Under-23 sides. He would know the systems, has improved immensely since leaving Teesside and has shown enough whilst at Portsmouth to apparently convince Belgian second-tier outfit Royale Union Saint Gilloise that he’s worth a punt.

Burgess might not tick all the boxes in a defender that the irascible Warnock might want, but he ticks an awful lot of them. That’s why he might want to consider nipping in ahead of the Belgians and bringing Christian Burgess to The Riverside.

Should a replacement for Daniel Ayala be at the top of Neil Warnock's shopping list?