We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Nathan Jones as the head coach of Luton Town.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls between Sunday and Tuesday before revealing the results from Wednesday to Friday, depending on when the original poll was started. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Nathan Jones has been the head coach of Luton Town since May 2020. This is his second spell with the club. He replaced Graeme Jones who left the club by mutual consent. The Hatters are fighting against relegation but are currently in the bottom three.

In their last game, they drew 1-1 with Preston North End. Scott Sinclair put Preston ahead but Luton were able to get a point due to Callum McManaman.

Do you approve or disapprove of Nathan Jones as Luton Town head coach?