We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Grant McCann as the head coach of Hull City.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls between Sunday and Tuesday before revealing the results from Wednesday to Friday, depending on when the original poll was started. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Grant McCann has been the head coach of Hull City since June 2019. He replaced Nigel Adkins who left the club after deciding not to extend his contract. Poor form has seen the Tigers drop down the table and they are now in the relegation zone.

In their last game, they lost to relegation rivals Charlton Athletic. Jason Pearce scored the only goal as the Addicks overtook Hull in the league table.

Do you approve or disapprove of Grant McCann as the Hull City head coach?