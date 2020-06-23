We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Neil Warnock as the head coach of Middlesbrough.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls between Sunday and Tuesday before revealing the results from Wednesday to Friday, depending on when the original poll was started. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Neil Warnock has just been appointed as the head coach of Middlesbrough. Jonathan Woodgate was sacked after poor form saw the Teesside club come very close to dropping into the relegation zone. Warnock will be tasked with saving them from the drop.

In their last game, which was managed by Woodgate, Middlesbrough lost 3-0 to Swansea City. In the game, Rhian Brewster scored a brace and Andre Ayew netted from the spot.

Do you approve or disapprove of Neil Warnock as the Middlesbrough head coach?