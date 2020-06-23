Middlesbrough’s appointment of Neil Warnock could have massive implications for the Championship survival battle.

Just eight points separate 17th place Wigan Athletic and bottom club Luton Town with eight games left of the season to play.

Hull City are in the thick of it and are winless in 13 games having slipped into the relegation zone on Saturday after their defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Boro’s chances of staying up have been boosted by sacking Jonathan Woodgate and turning to Warnock. He is experienced and will rally their players for the remaining games. They are outside the bottom three on goal difference at the moment but it’s no secret that a change of manager can generally result in an upturn of form.

Hull will be sweating now and haven’t won a league game since New Year’s Day. Grant McCann is under serious pressure, and having seen Boro axe their boss today, the threat of the same happening to the ex-Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough United man will feel real to him.

The Allams are no strangers to sacking managers, having dismissed Nick Barmby, Mike Phelan and Leonid Slutsky during their tenure at the KCOM Stadium.

The big question is it worth sacking McCann? You can argue his hands are tied with this set of players and there’s been a lack of investment in a replacement for Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki. The only real obvious names to replace him would be first-team coach Tony Pennock or Under-23’s boss Andy Dawson, unless someone externally was lined up. Though it appears McCann will be stuck with for the time being anyway.

The Tigers can’t buy a win at the moment and their squad is seriously lacking in quality and confidence. Off-the-field problems continue to cloud around the club as they desperately try and claw out of the barrel of League One relegation.

Things could get desperate for the Yorkshire side if they lose to Birmingham City on Saturday, before facing Warnock’s Boro next Thursday.

Let’s not forget Luton also changed their manager to Nathan Jones during lockdown, so having seen two of their relegation rivals chop their manager recently, could Hull make a last-ditch decision to try and save themselves as well?

What should Hull do?