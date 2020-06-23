We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Danny Cowley as the head coach of Huddersfield Town.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls between Sunday and Tuesday before revealing the results from Wednesday to Friday, depending on when the original poll was started. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Danny Cowley has been the head coach of Huddersfield Town since September 2019. He replaced Jan Siewert who was sacked as the manager after the West Yorkshire club started the season poorly. The Terriers are fighting against relegation and are just outside the bottom three.

Huddersfield were poor the last time they played, losing 2-0 to relegation rivals Wigan Athletic. Goals from Jamal Lowe and Anthony Pilkington confirmed their defeat.

Do you approve or disapprove of Danny Cowley as the Huddersfield Town head coach?