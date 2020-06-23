We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Lee Bowyer as the head coach of Charlton Athletic.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls between Sunday and Tuesday before revealing the results from Wednesday to Friday, depending on when the original poll was started. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Lee Bowyer was initially the caretaker manager at Charlton Athletic before being made the full-time head coach in September 2018. He replaced Karl Robinson who left the club by mutual consent. The Addicks are fighting against relegation and are currently out of the bottom three.

They won their last game which was against Hull City. The 1-0 goal was courtesy of a goal from Jason Pearce.

Do you approve or disapprove of Lee Bowyer as Charlton Athletic head coach?