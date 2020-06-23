We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Michael O’Neill as the head coach of Stoke City.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls between Sunday and Tuesday before revealing the results from Wednesday to Friday, depending on when the original poll was started. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Michael O’Neill has been the head coach of Stoke City since November 2019. He replaced Nathan Jones who was sacked after a poor run of results. The Potters are struggling at the wrong end of the table and are wary of being relegated.

In their last game, Stoke would draw 1-1 with Reading. They went behind due to a goal from Lucas Joao but got the draw thanks to an equaliser from Nick Powell.

Do you approve or disapprove of Michael O'Neill as the Stoke City head coch?