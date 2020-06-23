We want to know if you approve or disapprove of Paul Cook as the head coach of Wigan Athletic.

The72 is launching a new weekly feature for all of the managers in the Sky Bet Championship. These are the Manager Approval Ratings where you vote if you approve of or disapprove of the manager at your club.

If you are interested in politics, you may see that polls are regularly done to see if the public approves of their leaders such as Boris Johnson or Sir Keir Starmer. We are now bringing this to football as using our poll at the bottom of the page, you will be able to say if you approve or disapprove of a manager at the club.

We will be opening the polls between Sunday and Tuesday before revealing the results from Wednesday to Friday, depending on when the original poll was started. This will be a weekly series so we will be able to track all of the ratings throughout the rest of the season and see which managers become more well-rated and which ones become less popular.

Paul Cook has been the head coach of Wigan Athletic since May 2017. He replaced Warren Joyce who left two months before with the club heading for relegation. The Latics have been battling against relegation this season and recent form has seen them move out of the bottom three.

In their last game, Wigan beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 with the goals coming from Jamal Lowe and Anthony Pilkington.

Do you approve or disapprove of Paul Cook as the Wigan Athletic head coach?